Botic van de Zandschulp qualifies for the 30th finals at the expense of Hubert Hurkacz

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 00:30 CEST

Botic van de Zandschulp, Dutch, number 154 in the ATP, won the Roland-Garros final in three hours and forty-six minutes by 6 (5) -7 (7), 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4 the polish tennis player Hubert hurkacz, number 20 of the ATP and seed number 19. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that van de Zandschulp managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for the Pole, he managed to break his rival’s serve twice and his effectiveness data is 65%, 2 double faults and 64% of points obtained on service.

During the 30th finals, van de Zandschulp will face the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 46, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 239 tennis players participate in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.