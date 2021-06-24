Botic Van De Zandschulp manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Altug Celikbilek

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

Botic Van De Zandschulp, Dutch, number 139 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and seven minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 the turkish tennis player Altug Celikbilek, number 238 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this victory, the Dutchman adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Celikbilek failed to break serve at all, while Van De Zandschulp did so 4 times. In addition, the Dutch player had a 60% effectiveness in the first serve, a double fault and managed to win 79% of the service points, while his rival had a 57% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win the 52% of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.