Botic van de Zandschulp gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Botic van de Zandschulp, Dutch, number 154 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and seventeen minutes to Illya Marchenko, Ukrainian tennis player, number 161 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Marchenko was unable to break his opponent’s serve at all, while van de Zandschulp did so 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the Dutchman had a 66% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and achieved 75% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 45%, he made 2 double faults and got the 47% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.