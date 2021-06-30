Botic Van De Zandschulp achieves the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Gregoire Barrere

06/30/2021

Act. At 15:30 CEST

The Dutch tennis player Botic Van De Zandschulp, number 139 of the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6-2, 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and forty-five minutes to Gregoire barrere, French tennis player, number 131 of the ATP. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the 30th finals of the championship.

The French player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Van De Zandschulp did it 7 times. Likewise, the Dutchman achieved 60% in the first service, 8 double faults and 68% of the service points, while his opponent had 64% of the first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 59% of points to serve.

During the 30th finals Van De Zandschulp will face the Italian tennis player Matteo berrettini, number 9 and seeded number 7.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests.