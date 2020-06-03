Toni Nadal, former coach of Rafael Nadal, He considered this Wednesday that both his nephew, who won 19 Grand Slams, and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who has 17, can exceed the 20 “big” that the Swiss shows Roger Federer.

On Rafa’s 34th birthday, Toni Nadal He maintained in an interview published this Wednesday by “La Gazzetta dello Sport” that his nephew still has “at least” three or four years to compete at high levels and that this stoppage forced by the coronavirus can even come in handy for great veterans It allowed them to give their bodies a long period of rest.

“I think that both Rafael and Djokovic can beat Federer in Grand Slam titles. Age is in their favor, although there are young people who are gaining experience and who are becoming more and more dangerous. If Rafael won Paris (Roland Garros) he would equal the 20 titles Federer’s. We’ll see, “he said. Toni Nadal.

Rafa conquered twelve titles of the French Open and Toni Nadal reported that his “favorites” are the first, in 2005, and the 2010, won against the Swedish Robin Soderling. “Of Rafael’s twelve Roland Garros, I keep his first victory in 2005. He was very young and was his most desired goal. He achieved it thanks to a lot of work, effort and self-denial. His victory in 2010 was also very important. It had so much impact emotional like the first one, because Rafael had lost to Soderling the year before, “he said.

ABOUT THE STOP

Uncle’s Rafa He also highlighted that these months of forced stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic may come in handy. Rafa, Djokovic and Federer, who have been able to rest and whose experience will allow them to better manage the return to the slopes.

“If health helps him, I think Rafael still has at least three or four years to compete at a high level in tennis. Perhaps it will be more, because the 2020 break has allowed him to slow down and not strain his body. Veteran players are the more benefited by the forced stoppage, “he said.

Having already lived long periods of inactivity (due to injuries) in the past, Toni Nadal He believes that the most skilled players are those with “the best chance of winning when the season resumes.”

It further considered that RafaBecause of his character and mentality, he misses competition more than training.

“I think he misses competition more than training. It was difficult for him to lose his routine, travel the world and play matches. He is a fighter and it has been hard for him, as for other athletes, not being able to compete with others. Competition is their gasoline, “he assured.

DJOKOVIC, EL RIVAL

According to the uncle of Rafa, Djokovic he is the most dangerous rival for his nephew. “For Rafael, Djokovic is the most dangerous opponent, because even if you play well you never know how and when to attack. He does not leave you room to pass. On the other hand, with Federer, although he is a phenomenon, we had a clearer tactic, that gave us more options, “he said.

