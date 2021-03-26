Botargas sexually harass a driver in the middle of a children’s program – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In Peru, a presenter of a children’s program was harassed by one of her co-workers during the live broadcast. On the Peruvian channel ATV, there was the broadcast of the show JB, where the host Fátima Segovia was harassed by one of the members who was wearing a Silvestre cat boot.

The man got too close to the presenter, known as “Chuecona”, while she made an expression of displeasure due to the harassment she suffered. Subsequently, the girl hit the attacker on the head, although the botarga continued to get closer and closer in the television studio, while pretending that it was a joke.

A local program called “Amor y fuego” showed the images and its presenters questioned whether Fatima filed a complaint with the program’s producers, due to the evident sexual assault.

For now, the model has made no mention of the event and has shared some photos accompanied by her boyfriend, local businessman Omar Bolaños, on her Instagram account.

By: Multimedios