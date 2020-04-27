Grupo SampaFogo held a solidarity raffle for a retro shirt by the idol Maurício, author of the goal of the title Carioca in 1989, to help families in the Guaianases community (SP)

Botafogo fans who live in São Paulo met to help families in difficulty due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The well-known group SampaFogo held a solidarity raffle for a retro shirt by the idol Maurício, who scored the goal for the 1989 Carioca title, and raised more than two thousand reais to buy basic baskets to be delivered to the Guaianases community. The place is home to the field of the traditional team from the São Paulo floodplain, Botafogo Futebol Club, the namesake of the Alvinegro Carioca.

In the action scheduled for next Saturday, about 50 families registered by representatives of Botafogo F. C. and community leaders in the region will receive donations.

SampaFogo is also responsible for the non-profit social project, Estrela Solidária SP, which runs regular blood donation and other campaigns in Greater São Paulo.

Donation of basic baskets by SampaFogo

Date: 05/02/2020, from 15h (from Brasília)

Where: Av. José Pinheiro Borges, sn °, Guaianases, São Paulo

Contact: Carlos Henrique Dias (Organizer) (11) 99384-3346

