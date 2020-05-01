Striker Luis Henrique has been standing out as one of the main promises of the Botafogo. This season he is an absolute starter and for many will have in 2020 the year of his launch on the national scene. The player, however, can go abroad much earlier than previously thought. According to columnist Nicolò Schira, from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus intends to take the athlete out of Glorioso in the next international transfer window.

Also according to the journalist’s publication, who is mediating the negotiation is the Portuguese businessman Jorge Mendes, who takes care of the career of some illustrious sportsmen, such as striker Cristiano Ronaldo, from Juventus, and coach José Mourinho, commander of the Tottenham.

Luis Henrique had been featured in the Botafogo team

Luis Henrique has a severance fine estimated at 30 million euros (about R $ 180 million). Of this percentage, Botafogo has 40%, thus paying, in case of sale, with about R $ 70 million. The rest would go to Três Passos Atlético Clube, from Rio Grande do Sul, the club that created Luís Henrique.

Botafogo’s board will not take a position on Juventus’ interest until an official proposal arrives. It hasn’t happened yet. However, a transaction at this point would be very important for the club’s coffers. Botafogo has been struggling to meet its financial commitments and the situation has worsened with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the possibility of becoming a company encourages better days to reach General Severiano.

