Kappa supplies Botafogo uniform since June 2019

O Botafogo is satisfied with the supply of sporting goods provided by Kappa. The club will renew the contract with the company. The information was provided by the club’s board member Ricardo Rotenberg. According to the leader, there is a lot of harmony between Kappa and Glorioso. Between October 2019, when the new uniform was launched, and February 2020, more than 60,000 shirts were sold.

According to Rotenberg, the new contract, which ends next month, should be valid for one year.

“We are going to stay with Kappa for a while and renew the contract for another year, June of two thousand and twenty-one. The Botafogo fans really like this design, remember the team from the Dodô era, in short, the harmony between the club and Kappa is very good. We are satisfied, Kappa serves us very well. In addition, a new president will enter in January and with a six-month contract he will be able to plan well what lies ahead – Rotenberg said in an interview with “, Canal TF.

Botafogo’s management should however review the contract with some third party official stores. According to the club their service has not been meeting what is expected. Some botafoguenses have difficulties to find the uniforms.

Botafogo has a presidential election later this year, probably in November. The lawsuit, however, may be postponed due to the new Coronavirus pandemic. The businessman Durcesio Mello is the first candidate to launch and has good chances of being the only one, as he has gathered support from the most varied political currents of Alvinegro. It is the name of the club’s former president and board member, Carlos Augusto Montenegro.

Sports Gazette

