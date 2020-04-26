Botafogo will have changes in the squad when the competitions return from the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of them will be the absence of Fernandes. The 25-year-old midfielder will not have his contract renewed by the board of General Severiano’s club and will be free on the market at the end of April.

Fernandes debuted professionally in 2015 (Photo: Vítor Silva / SSPress / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

The athlete’s current bond with Glorioso ends on April 30th. The Executive Football Committee, alongside coach Paulo Autuori, who does not have the player, opted not to extend the contract. Therefore, Fernandes will be without a club – and free to sign with any other team – from next Friday, May 1st.

Fernandes had been loaned in the last two years – Atlético-GO in 2018 and Guarani and São Bento in 2019 -, but he got a new chance from Botafogo when he was invited to join the squad that participated in the pre-season of Alvinegro, at the hotel -China Park farm, in Domingos Martins, in the mountain region of Espírito Santo, in January. The player, acting as a right-back, even excelled in some training sessions with Alberto Valentim in ES, but did not repeat the dose with the alternative squad that he played in the first two rounds of the Carioca Championship. For this reason, the board’s assessment was that it would not be worth renewing with the athlete.

Raised in the grassroots categories of Glorioso, Fernandes rose to the main team of Botafogo in 2015, in the dispute of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. It was used with some frequency this season and in 2016, but started to lose space in the following years.

The midfielder will leave Botafogo with 88 games played and ten goals scored. Fernandes arrived at Alvinegro at the age of 15, in 2010, to join Glorioso’s futsal teams.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts