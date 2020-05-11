Botafogo has a goal outlined in relation to signings: the arrival of another world-renowned player to the squad. After Keisuke Honda, the board’s plan A is Yaya Touré, an old acquaintance of the members of the Executive Football Committee, the group responsible for taking care of these issues at General Severiano’s club.

When the coronavirus pandemic decreases and / or ends and competitions, consequently, return, the tendency is for Botafogo to return to the load to hire Yaya Touré. The 36-year-old midfielder is “in the mood” for most of the Alvinegro board, who have not yet given up on a happy ending in the future.

It is important to note that, at the moment, there is no contact whatsoever between Botafogo and Yaya Touré. The pandemic – with the consequent declines in revenue – stopped Alvinegro’s impetus in the search for the Ivorian. As much as Glorioso has this desire to hire the midfielder, the club understands that he cannot wave any kind of proposal because he has no idea when football will return. On the first contact they made, Botafogo and Yaya Touré were close of shaking hands, about two months ago. The Ivorian had accepted the financial figures presented by Alvinegro, but had to solve personal problems – the athlete lives in London and would have to move to Rio de Janeiro with his family – before signing.

It was precisely during this period that the coronavirus appeared in the United Kingdom and, consequently, ruled out any possibility of Yaya Touré signing with Botafogo at that time. Now, the only option for people who occupy the highest chairs at Alvinegro is to wait for the pandemic to pass.

Yaya would arrive without transfer costs to Botafogo, since he is free in the market – the last Ivorian club was Qingdao Huanghai, from China’s second division, last year. Alvinegro, therefore, would only have to take care of the wages and gloves of the midfielder, who had already given the green light to enter the financial reality of Glorioso.

