Botafogo has a defined position in this quarantine. While the situation of the coronavirus pandemic is worsening in Brazil and the country’s health authorities do not allow agglomerations, the order of Alvinegro’s board of directors and players is for distance activities and home training.

More than the simultaneous training sessions and with the monitoring of all members of the coaching staff through a video application, Botafogo is also concerned with the mental health of the players. Accustomed to dynamic travel and routines, athletes are “stuck”. Paulo Ribeiro, Alvinegro’s psychologist, explained the panorama.

– We need to adapt to a new reality. Our physiologist, Manoel Coutinho, created a form for athletes to respond quickly so that we know how the athlete is feeling before, during and after training. We meet to train by video call at 10 am every day. This helps us to know, even from afar, how the athlete’s head is to maintain performance – he said, in an interview with the channel “BrauneFogo”.

Health reports are important for measuring how each player is reacting to training away from Nilton Santos Stadium. From the answers and results, the Botafogo team has a sense of whether the athlete, according to his own feedback, is making the most of the activity – taking into account, of course, the limitations of the coronavirus.

Paulo Ribeiro also regretted the club’s financial situation. Glorioso owes three months of salaries to employees and two to athletes. For him, however, coach Paulo Autuori has helped the squad to overcome such stones on the way.

– The environment with back wages ends up becoming a challenge, since it is a reality not only for Botafogo, but for Brazil. And the work has to be done jointly, with the leaders acting as well. The coach is also very important. For us, Autuori is a gift. A person with vast knowledge about everything, enormous experience. It gives us peace of mind, calls responsibility to the chest – he added.

