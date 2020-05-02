The Baterax Fogão League will be disputed by fans from next Thursday with four competitions of the two most popular soccer games in the world

In order to provide entertainment to fans in quarantine, which resulted in the stoppage of sport at a global level, Botafogo will promote an e-sports championship sponsored by Baterax. This is the Baterax Fogão League, which will start next Thursday. sponsored by the company in the automotive battery industry.

The championship will consist of four competitions, two from FIFA and the other two from PES – the two most popular football games in the world. Each game will have specific disputes for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The winners, in addition to being consecrated as “great champions of virtual football in Botafogo”, will also be awarded physical prizes and unique experience opportunities.

Botafogo will promote e-sports championship (Photo: Reproduction / PES 2020)

Photo: Lance!

Botafogo and Baterax are launching together BATERAX FOGÃO LEAGUE, a FIFA and PES tournament for PS4 and XBOX ONE! In it you compete for exclusive Glorioso prizes and all this with free registration, which will be open on Monday (4/5)! Check it out: https://t.co/5NHAuuK1t7 pic.twitter.com/3paWFS0yvM – Botafogo F.R. (from 🏠) (@Botafogo)

May 2, 2020

Among the rewards are automotive batteries and caps given by Baterax, official shirts signed by the players, invitations to watch a game in the box at Nilton Santos Stadium and visits to the Training Center of the Alvinegro club to accompany an afternoon of training. The last two awards mentioned will be granted on a date to be scheduled after the period of social isolation.

Those interested will be able to register for free starting on Monday, on the e-SporTI website, responsible for organizing the championship.

See too:

Brazilian players who defended other teams