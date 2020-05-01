The holidays in Botafogo are over. Forced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Alvinegro board advanced the players’ rest days by 30 days, but the squad – both professional and grassroots – will return to work normally, in theory, starting this Friday, first day of May, with schedule changes.

Botafogo squad (Photo: Vítor Silva / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

Even if the trend with FERJ and the Ministry of Health is to release face-to-face training, there is no chance, at this moment, for Botafogo players to carry out on-site activities. The board understands that the moment, even with the possible approval of the highest soccer body in the country, is of extra care to avoid the contagion of the coronavirus.

This way, players will go through a period of home training, initially planned for the entire month of May. Last Thursday, the members of the coaching staff held a meeting, by videoconference, and discussed which exercises the players will do during the period away from the Nilton Santos Stadium. The intention is to prevent the squad from standing still and having muscle problems in the return of competitions. Then, it was the turn of the Executive Football Committee, also virtually, to meet. On Thursday night, the Botafogo board endorsed the decision to maintain individualized training – the agenda initially advocated by Carlos Augusto Montenegro – and discussed strategies outside the four lines in relation to May.

The players, both professional and base, will receive the training booklets next Monday. The activity schedules will be standardized – so that everyone can work at the same time – and the load of the exercises performed will be placed according to the physical strength of each athlete.

Even if face-to-face activities are released during the month, Botafogo will maintain the attitude of maintaining individualized activities at home. The board and coach Paulo Autuori argue that, at the moment, the most important thing is to care for the lives that may be at risk.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century