Botafogo seeks solutions as it can to escape financial problems. The 2019 financial statement, released by the club last Thursday, indicated that the debt with Banco BMG increased in relation to the values ​​of 2018. With difficulty in the cash flow, the board took a new loan with the company.

Through a loan with BMG, negotiated by Anderson Barros, then football director, and Carlos Augusto Montenegro, Botafogo paid off the players’ salaries compared to October and November last year. As a result, the balance due to the bank increased.

Botafogo, however, placed the transmissions of the Campeonato Carioca as a guarantee with the company. According to the balance sheet, the transmission quotas for the matches that Botafogo will play at the State Stadium until 2024 are linked to this agreement. The survey done by BDO indicates that Alvinegro took R $ 4.5 million with Banco BMG on November 27 of last year.

In December 2018, Botafogo’s debt to BMG was R $ 19.3 million. With the new loan and interest adjustments, the amount increased to R $ 25.9 million. The due date, according to the document released by the club, was in April 2021.

The transfer of rights to broadcast matches that Botafogo will play for the State Championship, therefore, may suffer economic consequences for the club’s coffers until 2024, see the following loans with Banco BMG – Alvinegro also took a value with the company in 2018.

