O Botafogo may have Inter competition for John Obi Mikel. The midfielder became the target of Alvinegro carioca after the negotiations by Yaya Touré failed. The Nigerian jointly terminated his contract with Turkey’s Trabzonspor and is free on the market.

Mikel transferred to Trabzonspor in June last year and had a contract until May 2021. The player disagreed with the sanitary measures adopted in Turkey at the beginning of the pandemic and decided to leave the country. Turkey had decided to continue its championship with matches without an audience.

“There is life beyond football. I don’t feel comfortable and I don’t want to play in these conditions. At this critical moment, everyone should be at home with their families,” he protested at the time.

However, according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Botafogo may face competition from Internacional. The team from Rio Grande do Sul would also be interested in the player.

In an interview with ESPN in the United States, two weeks ago, Mikel confirmed the conversations with Botafogo: “Yes, there is an interest and, yes, we have negotiated. But I still don’t know. I’m still thinking about it. I’m not sure”.

Negotiation with Obi Mikel was ahead when it came to a halt due to the stoppage of competitions for the coronavirus. Now, alvinegros have maintained contact with the player’s staff, but any new news should only happen after the return of activities at Botafogo. The alvinegro cast is on vacation until April 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic

Nigerian, 32, John Obi Mikel has played for several prominent clubs in European football. His best phase was at Chelsea, led by José Mourinho, between 2006 and 2016.

