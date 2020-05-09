Even against the return of face-to-face training, Botafogo’s board has planned the players’ return, even without a set date. According to the club’s medical coordinator, Christiano Cinelli, tests will be carried out throughout the football department with a specific time before the day that the athletes have to work at Nilton Santos.

“It was stipulated that when we have a return date, 10 days before we will do all the tests with them, both the PCR (molecular) and the serological tests. As long as we are in home trainning, each athlete will be treated individually. If one of them mentions any type of symptom, will be treated according to need “, he told GloboEsporte.com.

Botafogo is against the resumption of activities at the current time. (Photo: Press Release / Botafogo)

Cinelli pointed out that the black and white protocol can be changed if there is any change. Therefore, the coordinator recalled that the first step is to wait for the Rio authorities to release activities.

“When the return is feasible, when there is a date, we will do this mass testing. This pandemic is very cyclical, we are not sure how it will behave. The protocol can change, and that is why we need this most updated basis. so we will wait “, he declared.

The tests for coronavirus will be carried out on players, coaching staff and employees who will have contact with the football department of Botafogo. In addition to them, family members and others who are in the daily contact of these people will also be tested.

Botafogo was against the return of activities in Rio de Janeiro. The alvinegros go against Ferj, Flamengo and Vasco, who signed a document asking for the return of face-to-face training.

