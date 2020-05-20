The stoppage of competitions accentuated one of Botafogo’s problems. The right-back, who did not have a consolidated player in the starting lineup with the ball rolling, promises to give coach Paulo Autuori even more headaches in the post-pandemic period.

Marcinho, Fernando and Federico Barrandeguy are the three natural players of the position that Botafogo has in the squad. The first two are with the contract ending at the end of the year and the talks for renewal are considered complicated. The club, in fact, is in the market looking for a reinforcement for the sector in order to cover such possible losses.

In addition to off-field issues, the right-back was also a problem on the four lines in 2020. With Marcinho, starting in the final stretch of last year, Fernando and Barrandeguy alternated in the starting eleven. The Brazilian has played in five games this season, while the Uruguayan has entered the pitch on seven occasions. Fernando started the season as a starter, but a knee problem in mid-March made the defender lose his place. Since then, the gringo has been trying to gain space in General Severiano’s club, but has not yet made an immediate impact.

In the classic against Flamengo, in March, Paulo Autuori chose to put Marcelo Benevenuto, improvised, on the right side, leaving Fernando and Barrandeguy out of the team. The intention was to reinforce the appointment in the sector for the onslaught of Michael, Bruno Henrique and Filipe Luís.

Theoretically, the possible holder of the position would be Marcinho, who ended up with this status last year. The defender suffered an injury to his right knee earlier this year, even before the pre-season, and has been undergoing treatment ever since. The point is that the club can negotiate the 23-year-old athlete still in the middle of the season so as not to lose him for free when his contract ends in December, since the renewal is considered difficult.

