The board of Botafogo does not consider the possibility of returning to play in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite pressure from the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj), which intends to resume in May the dispute of the Carioca Championship with the gates closed, Glorioso does not seem willing to take risks. Because of this, the board has already extended the athletes’ vacation, which would end next Tuesday, until April 30.

Botafogo extended the vacations of its employees

Botafogo even participated in the formulation of a protocol document from Ferj to analyze the possibility of the resumption of football, however, made it clear in a statement that the priority will be the players’ safety.

“Botafogo, represented by Dr. Christiano Cinelli, Coordinator of the Medical Department, participated in the meetings for the preparation of the” Safe Game “protocol, an initiative of FERJ with the participation of clubs, whose aim is to suggest biosafety measures to all professionals involved in the sports practice when activities resume. The final draft of the document was approved on Wednesday night (4/15). The Club reiterates its commitment to preserve its athletes and employees, as well as the football calendar, and has been monitoring permanently the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic with the health and sports authorities “, they disclosed.

A member of the club’s management board, former president Carlos Augusto Montenegro commented on the situation.

“There is nothing more important than the lives of human beings. This is our priority. We are responsible. Botafogo only returns to its routine when the authorities understand that people can go back to work,” he warned.

Ferj has been trying to anticipate activities under pressure from lower investment clubs, which have the majority of the cast on contract. Fluminense has already spoken out against a hasty return.

Sports Gazette





