O Botafogo brought the Japanese Honda this season and tried the Ivorian Yaya Touré. After frustrated negotiations with the African midfielder, the alvinegros went after the Nigerian Obi Mikel. However, the stoppage of world football by the coronavirus pandemic meant that conversations with the steering wheel were suspended.

Former President Carlos Augusto Montenegro, who is a member of the Executive Committee of Botafogo, said the club can resume negotiations with the midfielder after the return of activities.

Botafogo still dreams of hiring Nigerian Obi Mikel (Photo Olga Maltseva / .)

“We are not talking to anyone in this pandemic season. Everything is stopped. Ricardo Rotenberg is the one who was leading this. Mikel made a bigger order than we could afford and stopped the negotiation. In my mind, today, there is no negotiation. When end the pandemic, I don’t know “, he told the newspaper

In addition to Obi Mikel, another foreigner who was rumored at Botafogo was the Italian midfielder Giovinco. However, the international press pointed out that the player also negotiates with Vasco. For Montenegro, other clubs may be interested in an athlete who is talking to alvinegros.

“Botafogo discovered the player, nobody talked about him here in Brazil. Then, other interested clubs begin to appear. If any of them are interested, go there and close with him. When the pandemic ends, we see. If the player comes with a smaller proposal, we can negotiate “, he declared.

The Botafogo squad will continue on collective vacations until April 30th. However, the activities still have no date to return due to the coronavirus pandemic.

