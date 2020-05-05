Monday in Botafogo was for layoffs and “home office”. The club’s board confirmed that it had made cuts in its personnel department due to the drop in revenues caused by the interruption of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The departures took place on the same day that the cast received instructions to train at home with the end of the vacation period.

“The decision of the Directing Council was taken considering the budgetary implications with the vertiginous drop in revenues, as well as the scenario that is being designed for the next months in the sporting, economic and routine areas of society in general”, announced Botafogo in an official statement .

The club points out that it negotiates the review of contracts, including agreements with suppliers. But he also says that the financial crisis will not change his posture, ensuring that he remains against the resumption of sports activities until there is health security.

“The club reaffirms that it is permanently monitoring the evolution of covid-19 with the health and sports authorities, with the expectation that face-to-face activities will be resumed only with the guarantee of safety to all those involved. It is non-negotiable to expose arbitrarily its athletes and employees during the current situation “, says the club.

On the same day that they fired, Botafogo sought to resume some work with the squad, in recess since March. In a meeting, the club decided that the activities will be virtual. And the group of players received a special schedule of physical training and nutritional, psychological and medical accompaniments with the aim of making the athletes’ readaptation process as smooth as possible.

The cast received guidance from coach Paulo Autuori, football vice president Marco Agostini, medical coordinator Christiano Cinelli, nutritionist Rodrigo Vilhena, physiologist Manoel Coutinho, psychologist Paulo Ribeiro and social worker Maristela do Carmo.

