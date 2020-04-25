The hiring of Keisuke Honda created a bond between Botafogo and Japan. The main reinforcement of Alvinegro for the current season, the midfielder brings with it the expectation of bringing fruits on and off the field. So far, work away from the four lines has been successfully accomplished. O THROW! interviewed Hiroaki Sawada, a Japanese journalist who lives in Brazil, who spoke about the 33-year-old’s arrival.

Keisuke Honda in the presentation by Botafogo (Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

– I work for several magazines, newspapers and media in Japan on a freelance basis. A newspaper, “The Hochi Shimbun”, and a magazine, “Number”, asked me to cover Honda’s arrival and I went there to Rio de Janeiro. I have lived in São Paulo since 1986. I have traveled all over Brazil after football, I have been to Rio more than 100 times, it was a pleasure to be at the airport to wait for Keisuke – said Hiroaki to the report.

The arrival of a name with worldwide impact causes this media impact and Botafogo, when studying the hiring, thought about such consequences. Not for nothing, Alvinegro – and the player himself – profits from any marketing action involving Keisuke Honda. The relationship on the field may still be small, but outside the field Alvinegro is increasingly well known – especially on the other side of the planet.

– The repercussion in Japan was very great. Botafogo is one of the four biggest clubs in Rio de Janeiro and is in the G12 of the country. In Japan, many people follow football in Rio because of Zico. With the arrival of Honda, the name of Botafogo became much better known in Japan, for sure. It went out in several places. For us it is very good to be able to promote Brazilian football from Honda – added the journalist. If Botafogo became better known in the land of the Rising Sun, much of this is due to the size of Keisuke Honda and the player’s idolatry in the country. Hiroaki Sawada says the 33-year-old midfielder is idolized for being a player “out of the curve” than the Japanese athlete is usually.

– In my opinion, he is one of the greatest players in the history of Japan. He played very well in the national team. Honda has always played more in the national team than in clubs. He retired from the national team but remains very popular for his charisma. He is not the typical Japanese player, he talks a lot. It is not problematic, it is very disciplined. Unlike the ordinary, he is not afraid to say things. Maybe that’s why they love him. Now he says the goal is to play the Olympics. It may be difficult, but he has already accomplished several complicated things and shut up many in his career. That is why the Japanese media buy it – he concluded.

Shirt 4, so far, has only entered the field once for Botafogo – largely due to the stoppage of competitions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic – but only the presence of Keisuke Honda has brought new eyes to the environment of General Severiano’s club.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts