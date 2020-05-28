Botafogo seeks to reinvent itself with regard to communication during quarantine. With employees working from home and without returning to face-to-face activities, Alvinegro’s marketing department started to invest in digital rapprochement with fans in this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

BotafogoTV, the club’s YouTube channel, which was once stopped, became the home of press conferences. Last week, Alvinegro started implementing interviews on the platform, with Paulo Autuori – afterwards, it was Bruno Nazário’s turn. In addition to adjusting the needs of the media, it also opens up space for interaction with fans, as this channel is open to anyone entering.

Botafogo, it is worth mentioning, has undergone recent changes in this management. Emílio Adam, who was at the club as director of communications since last year, became vice president of the sector. The virtual press conference on the YouTube channel, it is worth mentioning, was already the first project carried out by the new leadership. General Severiano’s club also entered the social network of the moment. Botafogo was the last of the big four in Rio de Janeiro to open an account on “TikTok”, a short video platform with music, but it did so at the end of last week. With just under 13 thousand followers, Glorioso begins to touch life in the new digital age.

On the portal, the most clicked video of Botafogo was one by Gatito Fernández, with more than 81 thousand views. Videos recalling Jefferson’s defenses, the cheerleading party after a victory and the arrival of Keisuke Honda at Galeão Airport also exceed the mark of 75 thousand interactions.

Botafogo’s intention is to be more and more connected with digital platforms and, consequently, close to the fans.

