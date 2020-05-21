Alvinegro liked the values ​​presented by the club from Rio Grande do Sul and the midfielder will be negotiated definitively; Glorious will take 50% of the player’s rights

Gustavo Bochecha is packed to leave Botafogo. The club General Severiano accepted the proposal made by Youth last week and thus the midfielder has forwarded agreement to join the Gaucho team when the competition returned in the country. The information was first given by “Globo Esporte” and confirmed by THROW!.

Bochecha is leaving Botafogo (Photo: Vitor Silva / SSPress / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

The 23-year-old will be permanently transferred to Juventude, which will pay a fee for the transfer of the athlete. Botafogo will have 50% of the midfielder’s rights.

On Friday, representatives of Gustavo received an official proposal from a club Portugal – outside the ‘Top 4’ (Benfica, Porto, Sporting and Braga) of the country – but the values ​​were lower than those presented by the Youth. The foreign team tried to negotiate, but did not match the financial levels.

Bochecha lost space at Botafogo in 2020. Holder with Eduardo Barroca in part of last season, the midfielder was removed from the starting eleven with the arrival of Alberto Valentim, in the final part of 2019. The dose was repeated this year and, without opportunities , the player and his representatives understood that it would be best to seek new air.

Gustavo Bochecha will leave Botafogo with 54 games played and a goal scored. The midfielder was Rio de Janeiro champion in 2018 and Brazilian for the under-20 team in 2016.

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs