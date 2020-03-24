Boston Red Sox sweep Dodgers to win World Series

Image: Twitter

One more Major League Baseball season came to an end this Sunday night, after the Boston Red Sox will be crowned in the World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Twitter the hashtag #RedSox It is one of the main global trends with more than 152 thousand related tweets, where most of the digital conversation talks about the overwhelming 5 to 1 victory over the Dodgers but, above all, about the great season of the Red Sox. .

With this World Series title, Boston is ranked as the third team with the most major league titles with 9 titles, only behind the St. Louis Cardinals with 11 and the New York Yankis who have 27 championships.

The big companies that accompany the World Series know that the money that moves is enormous. The Major League Baseball (MLB) is the second league with the highest brand value with 9.5 billion, second only to the NFL (at $ 13 billion), according to Howmuch.net.

The official sponsors of the MLB are: Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Arm & Hammer, Amazon Web Services, Bank of America, Budweiser, CAAPremium, Chevrolet, Draft Kings, Assurance, Gatorade, 5 Hour Energy, Nike, Oxi Clean, Papa John’s , T-Mobile, TuneIn, among others.

NEW HARDWARE. pic.twitter.com/ggVCSGTQAY

– Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

PRESENTING YOUR 2018 #WORLDSERIES CHAMPS! #DAMAGEDONE 🏆 pic.twitter.com/U78T4fNNYu

– Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! ♩ ⚾🏆

Boston #RedSox are #WorldSeries champions

They beat the Dodgers in Game 5, the series was 4-1. # World Series pic.twitter.com/Uk9ix7M5wK

– Now Sports (@Now_deportes) October 29, 2018

4️⃣ rings in 1️⃣5️⃣ seasons.

That will help you move up this list very quickly. #CHAMPS #RedSox #Worldseries pic.twitter.com/mu9jss8k9w

– Deportblix (@Deportblix) October 29, 2018

This was the last out to crown us. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/FVHHTTpKJK

– = Miketzilopochtli = (@Mike_azulado) October 29, 2018

The #RedSox receive the #smESPN Champions Trophy! 🙌🏆

🔥 LIVE!

📺 ESPN 🇲🇽https: //t.co/arNqBqfCFz pic.twitter.com/y6Fks4Qn7q

– ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 29, 2018

The best sports city in the world? What do you say? 👀 #Boston #RedSox #Celtics #Patriots #Bruins pic.twitter.com/LBpbPup4GM

– Sport Nerds (@cabisports) October 29, 2018

The images of #RedSox celebrating their #SerieMundial title pic.twitter.com/NeA1B7s0tF

– Nicolle Ferguson (@nicolleferguson) October 29, 2018