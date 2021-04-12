Boston Red Sox news in Spanish Major League Baseball 2021

The Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) show that they will compete for the American League East division in the 2021 season of MLB.

Well said the Puerto Rican Alex Cora the manager of the Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) at Spring Training 2021 in MLB, who were to compete in the East division of the American League.

The pilot was seconded at the time by the Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, who said not to fall asleep with the Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Although when the Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) were swept by the Baltimore Orioles, the fans of the red-legged capable doubted the words of Alex Cora and Eduardo Rodríguez, while those of their rivals, especially the New York Yankees, surely argued and even mocked.

But after that the Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) swept both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles and rose to the top in the AL East.

And not only that, the Red Sox of Boston (Red Sox) In addition, having six wins in a row, they are the only team in the East division of the American League to play with a positive record.

I don’t know how long the Red Sox can hold Boston (Red Sox) the good moment, especially the offensive one like the one JD Martínez has, and although the red-legged men directed by Alex Cora have done well in eras 2.0 (social web) and 3.0 (semantic web), not so much in 1.0 (before of the web), but 3.0 seems to be something that will mark this season of the red-legged ones, since:

It is the 3rd time Alex Cora has directed them. They had a 0-3 record after the Opening Day series (Opening Day). They won their other two series after Opening Day 3-0 by sweep. JD Martínez hit three home runs in the game yesterday, and for the 3rd time in his career and with three different teams They play for 6-3, three games over .500

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.