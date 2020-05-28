The Boston Marathon, which was originally scheduled for April and was later postponed to September because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now been canceled for the first time in history, organizers said on Thursday.

The race, held annually since 1897, is one of the most important marathons on the planet and usually attracts more than 30,000 runners from around the world.

“Our highest priority remains to ensure the health of the community, as well as that of our team, participants, volunteers, spectators and supporters,” said Tom Grilk, executive director of the Boston Athletics Association, which runs the Boston Marathon in a note to the press.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Twitter that the race, which draws from established professionals and Olympic competitors to amateur runners, would not be feasible this year.

“While our goal and hope is to make progress in containing the virus and recovering our economy, holding such events would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or any time this year,” said Walsh.

The Boston Marathon 2021 is scheduled for April 19.

