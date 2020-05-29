Organizers of the Boston Marathon confirmed Thursday the cancellation of the historic long distance race due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first cancellation in the 124 years of the competition.

The mythical marathon began in 1897 when 15 men drew a starting line on the ground in Ashland and headed to the city to commemorate the first modern Olympics the year before.

In 1918, the format was changed to a relay due to World War I; The 2013 race stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished, but in the meantime many amateur racers were still competing.

Accordingly, race organizers announced that the Boston Marathon will consequently have a “virtual event between September 7 and 14 this year,” in which participants verify that they ran 26.2 miles (42,165 kilometers) for their race. account will receive the medal for completing it.

The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, responsible for organizing the race, said in a statement that it is the best decision for everyone as it guarantees the safety of thousands of athletes and people.

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon,” said Grilk.

“Although we wanted to find a way to combine sports competition with economic recovery, in the end it was not possible, by any means, for the date we had set in September.”

Although the title of the Boston Marathon champion is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 charity and amateur runners, with up to a million people lined up along the route from Hopkinton to Back Bay. from Boston.

That presented the organizers with a problem of social distancing that will not be solved with the arrival of autumn.

The original date for the Boston Marathon has been to run it on the April state holiday to commemorate the battles in Lexington and Concord that marked the beginning of the Revolutionary War.

Traditionally, the Boston Red Sox, a team that plays for professional baseball in the American League, schedule their first pitch in the morning to allow ball fans to walk across Kenmore Square after the game while they see the runners pass with almost two kilometers to complete the test.

In March, when the race was postponed until September 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh mentioned a desire to save the estimated $ 220 million that is injected into the city’s economy each year.

For their part, the Boston Athletic Association and marathon runners also raise around $ 40 million that they dedicate to charity.

Walsh said at the time that there were no plans to exclude the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider running the Boston Marathon to be an achievement on their sporting wish list.

The Tokyo Marathon continued as scheduled in March with just over 200 elite runners, but not the 38,000 amateur runners who had signed up.

Viewers of the Los Angeles Marathon were also advised to practice social distancing.

“That is not the Boston Marathon. We are an inclusive marathon,” said Walsh. “The Boston Marathon is for everyone.”

