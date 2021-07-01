Boston Dynamics robots now dance like K-pop stars | Technology

Is there anything these cute Spot robots can’t do? They have just acquired South Korean nationality, so here we have them immersing themselves in the culture of the country …

Last December, the well-known car brand Hyundai bought the robot company Boston Dynamics, which was in the hands of a Japanese consortium, for 1,100 million dollars. The operation has officially closed this week.

South Korea is a technology giant that has a large presence in the West (from there they are LG, Samsung or Hyundai itself), but they are no less known their dance music groups that even has a genre of its own, the K-pop.

So to celebrate the purchase, here we have a group of Spot robots dancing to the K-pop theme I’m on it, from the popular group BTS. Do not miss it because it is spectacular:

The coordination, the rhythm, and the harmony with the music that these robots show, leaves us speechless. Let’s not rule them out accompanying BTS’s own idols in a concert or music video …

As Boston Dynamics explains on its blog, robots do not use sensors or movement algorithms to dance, but it is pure programming and choreography: they follow predetermined movements.

The staging has been carried out by professional choreographer Monica Thomas, and although the programming itself is not too complicated, for the anatomy of robots a dance of this type stresses their mechanical parts.

“An athletic dance like dance puts the mechanical design of the robot to the test, as well as the algorithms of the software,” says Marc Raibert, founder and president of Boston Dynamics.

That is why they had to design a new kind of software called Choreographer, to create these types of music videos.

The popularity of Boston Dynamics Spot robots, coupled with the spectacular army of Boston Dynamics fans Bts, with 44 million followers on Spotify, guarantee the success of the video. His latest YouTube track, Butter, debuted a month ago and already has 400 million views.

It is a smart advertising campaign, which fulfills the double objective of humanizing Spot robots, while at the same time exhibiting their motor skills, demonstrating that they can be used for any task.

Spot robots cost around 75,000 euros, and they already do jobs as diverse as guarding premises, helping in hospitals, transporting materials in factories, or completing missions with the French army.