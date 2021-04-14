Boston Dynamics robot Spot is taught to serve beer in a very peculiar way | Technology

We have seen the Spot robot carrying out all kinds of serious tasks, even dangerous ones. But it’s a programmable tech gadget that anyone can buy, so … why not program it to pee beer?

From the long-awaited Stephen Hawking to Elon Musk, they fear that artificial intelligence will end up destroying Humanity. But for now AI does what we want, even the most humiliating and absurd things.

We have seen to the Boston Dynamics Spot robot fulfilling tasks such as herding sheep, monitoring coronavirus patients, and even serving as a reconnaissance soldier in the French army.

Youtuber Michael Reeves, who has earned his almost 6 million followers mixing humor, madness, and scientific experiments, he has bought a Boston Dynamics Spot robot, which costs around $ 75,000, to do things like control it with a Nintendo Switch … OR make me pee beer in a glass on the floor. You can see it in this video:

The idea is quite childish and useless, so we will not dwell on it any more. The interesting thing here, beyond the joke, is how Michael Reeves has managed to overcome the challenges for the robot to do what it does.

The first problem he faced was program Spot to detect the glass of beer, and the place where it had to drop the liquid.

At first he programmed image recognition software to detect the bottom of the glass, but it was too complicated. So a friend came up with an idea: since the bottom of the plastic cup is the whitest area, he limited himself to focusing the jet towards the whitest area of ​​the glass.

This system caused problems on white floors, so he solved it by projecting a light into the glass. Light reflects brighter closer to camera. Thus he was able to differentiate the floor of the glass from the floor on which the robot walks.

He had already gotten Spot to point to the glass, but he needed to learn to detect it on the ground. Interestingly, despite costing $ 75,000 the camera that incorporates Spot to detect objects and avoid them is low resolution, and did not distinguish well the glass of beer from other similar objects.

Boton Dynamics sells high-resolution cameras for Spot that cost … $ 30,000. Michael Reeves bought a security camera from Amazon for $ 30, added a wireless HDMI transmitter, and fixed.

The rest was easy: a can of beer strapped to Spot’s back, a small jet pump attached to Spot’s imaginary penis, and voila: one of the most advanced robots in the world, programmed to piss beer when it sees an empty glass on the ground.

It’s not perfect, as it only gets it right 35% of the time, but yeah … it’s one of the most absurd ways to spend $ 75,000 on a robot. Or not, depending on how you look at it: the video already has 8 million views, and the number of followers of Michael Reeves on YouTube continues to rise like foam … of beer …