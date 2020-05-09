Since Spot went on sale in 2019, its use has skyrocketed. It has been, in fact, the fight against the coronavirus that has increased its popularity. Now we can already see Boston Dynamics robot dogs patrolling the streets to ensure the safety of citizens and ensure that the safety distance is met in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

They started the pandemic by providing remote medical care, but now their role is surveillance. At the moment only in Singapore, and in charge of the Mo Kio part, it’s possible to see these strange watchers remind citizens of security measures to avoid contagion.

As part of a pilot project, the objective of the Boston Dynamics robot dogs, from Spot in this case, is only to walk the paths of the park carrying a public address system. He will remember things such as maintaining hygiene, distancing himself from people, and wearing masks and gloves. Time will tell if its effectiveness is well worth increasing its control tasks.

At the moment, Spot will not record citizens with cameras It has integrated to avoid shocks. This means that it will not record the infractions of those who are in the park at that time, fully maintaining their privacy.

To maintain their safety, and avoid possible thefts of these peculiar dogs, the team of the National Parks will take care of their safety. Also its maintenance for battery change and cleaning.

East It is not the only robot that Singapore has entrusted with security control of its citizens. The government has already used a similar model that traveled the sidewalks trying to make people aware that they should take into account the measures to control contagion.

Boston Dynamics robot dogs or a Black Mirror chapter

Such is the impact that Boston Dynamics robot dogs can cause if they are seen coming at the end of the road that posters have had to be installed to warn of their presence. Lest more than one thinks that they are living within a chapter of the Blac Mirror, where precisely these dogs can be seen to be quite dangerous.

Just received the most Singaporean pandemic content from a mate based in the little red dot pic.twitter.com/vqgnQ5F4D9 – Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) May 8, 2020

In fact, the video published by The Straits Times shows how Spot leisurely walks through the city park. An image that surely many have yet to get used to.

👇 More in Explica.co