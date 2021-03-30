Boston Dynamics’ robot dog already patrols the streets of New York

The robots of the American company Boston Dynamics continue to evolve in an impressive way, especially ‘Spot’, the famous ‘robbery dog’

t of the company. This week the New York Police Department used a unit to “assess capabilities” of the robot.

According to the ‘New York Post’, the authorities employed ‘Spot’ in the framework of a burglary in the Bronx.

In the video you can see the quadruped blue and black trotting down the sidewalk at a constant speed accompanied by several policemen.

The Boston Dynamics robot, which at the moment is in the testing phase, It was equipped with lights and cameras that allow the police to see “their surroundings in real time”, as the aforementioned medium explains.

Although hard to believe, ‘Spot’ can run at 5 km / h weighing about 30 kg.

“This dog will save lives, protect people and protect officers, and that is our goal,” said TARU inspector Frank Digiacomo, in statements collected by the portal.