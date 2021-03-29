Boston Dynamics’ new robot wants to revolutionize warehouses

Boston Dynamics reappears on the scene with a robot that promises to be revolutionary. In this case, you cannot dance, parkour, or herd sheep. But it does aim to fulfill a more specific and perfectly applicable purpose in the immediate future: handle boxes.

The robot in question is called Stretch and was designed to move boxes in warehouses. According to its creators, the device is capable of ordering up to 800 packages in 60 minutes. This device could be a revolutionary tool for a workplace that does not yet have many automation options, such as large storage spaces.

While it is true that there are already some robotic tools for handling packages, Boston Dynamics takes Stretch to another level. The robot consists of a square base with wheels that allows almost absolute mobility, with maneuverability in any direction. It can even navigate obstacles and ramps, and it takes up the same space as a pallet-type mobile platform.

This last point is essential because, according to the manufacturer, the robot is ready to work in existing physical spaces. This means that it would not be necessary to modify the existing warehouses to adapt them to Stretch. Mobility will allow the robot to unload packages from trucks or take them from one warehouse to another.

The ‘Perception Neck’, the Key to Stretch and Boston Dynamics

The key element in the new robot Boston Dynamics it is your “mast of perception.” the same It has cameras and sensors that allow to quickly detect what types of boxes should be handled. And then the multi-jointed robotic arm comes into play that offers “seven degrees of freedom” and features a suction-type suction hand that can lift boxes weighing up to 22.6 kilograms.

The manufacturer also boasts an intelligent gripper that allows you to control different types of packages while the robot operates at high speed. In the official videos of the company you can see how Stretch is not only capable of moving the boxes, but also of manipulating their content.

Among other outstanding features of Stretch, Boston Dynamics mention that can run for a full eight hour shift before needing a recharge. Even if required, the robot is able to continue working while it remains connected to an electrical network.

A threat to human labor in warehouses?

Stretch may be the future for department store work, but that doesn’t mean it becomes a threat – at least not immediately – to the people who work in those places.

The robot Boston Dynamics could be a great complement for workers because delegate some tasks that carry greater physical risk. On the other hand, the implementation of this tool requires not too complex training for the operators.

The American company, which was acquired by Hyundai in 2020, is betting on getting companies to test Stretch. If the tests are positive, the robot would go on sale in 2022.

More on this topic