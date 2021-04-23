Boston Celtics wins 99-86 over Phoenix Suns

04/23/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Boston Celtics beat home Phoenix suns by 99-86 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Boston Celtics players suffered a loss at home against Chicago Bulls 96-102, while the Phoenix Suns beat away Philadelphia 76ers by 113-116. At this time, Boston Celtics He has 32 victories in 59 games played, which would allow him to access the Play-off positions. For its part, Phoenix suns it also manages to stay in play-off positions with 42 victories in 59 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-0 run during the quarter to finish with a 26-21 result. After this, in the second quarter the locals managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved another 11-2 partial and took the maximum difference (16 points) at the end of the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 27 -16. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 53-37 in the light.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, the team got a partial in this quarter of 14-2 until finishing with a partial result of 24-28 and 77-65 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the players from Boston CelticsThey had a maximum difference of 15 points (87-72) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-21. Finally, the match ended with a final score of 99-86 for the local team players.

During the match, Boston Celtics took the victory thanks to 32 points, four assists and four rebounds from Kemba walker and the 15 points, six assists and 11 rebounds of Jayson tatum. The 22 points, eight assists and eight rebounds of Chris paul and the 15 points, two assists and four rebounds of Devin Booker they were not enough for Phoenix suns won the match.

The next clash of Boston Celtics will be against Brooklyn nets in the Barclays Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Phoenix suns will face Brooklyn nets in the Barclays Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.