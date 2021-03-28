Boston Celtics win over Oklahoma City Thunder 94-111

03/28/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Boston Celtics won at home to Oklahoma city thunder by 94-111 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Oklahoma City Thunder players suffered a loss at home against Memphis Grizzlies 107-116, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games, while the Boston Celtics defeated on the road to Milwaukee bucks 114-122, completing a three-game winning streak in the last five games. After the game, Boston Celtics it is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 23 victories in 46 games played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 19 wins in 45 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the leadership was in the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (14-2) until finishing with a result. from 25-21. After this, in the second quarter the locals distanced themselves in the electronic game and came to win by eight points (39-31) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-26. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 52-47 points before the break.

During the third quarter he reduced distances in the luminous Boston Celtics and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-29 and an 80-76 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visiting team managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, the team achieved a 22-2 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of 18 points (89-107) and the fourth finished with a partial result of 14-35. Finally, the clash ended with a result of 94-111 for the visiting team’s players.

During the match, they highlighted Jayson tatum and Jaylen brown for their participation in the game, after getting 27 points, three assists and five rebounds and 25 points and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Moses Brown and Theo Maledon, with 21 points and 23 rebounds and 22 points, four assists and eight rebounds respectively.

The next meeting of Boston Celtics will be against New Orleans Pelicans in it Td garden. For his part, in the next game, Oklahoma city thunder will play against Dallas mavericks in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.