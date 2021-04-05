Boston Celtics win 116-86 against Charlotte Hornets

04/05/2021 at 02:50 CEST

Boston Celtics defeated as a local Charlotte hornets 116-86 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Houston Rockets 118-102, adding a total of three victories in their last five games, while the visitors also got the victory away from home against Indiana Pacers by 97-114. After the game, Boston Celtics It is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 25 victories in 50 games played. For its part, also Charlotte hornets continues in Play-off positions with 25 victories in 49 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter until finishing with a result of 25-26. Later, in the second quarter there was a comeback by the locals, in fact, they got another set during this quarter of 14-2 and achieved the maximum difference (15 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 33-17. After this, the players accumulated a total of 58-43 points before the break.

During the third quarter the locals increased their difference, achieved the maximum difference (28 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 40-27 (98-70). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the home team again distanced themselves, increased the difference to a maximum of 30 points (109-79), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 18-16. After all this, the players closed the match with a score of 116-86 for the local team players.

During the match, the actions of Jayson tatum and Robert williams, who had 22 points, four assists and eight rebounds and 16 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Terry rozier and Devonte ‘Graham, with 22 points, four assists and seven rebounds and 11 points, six assists and four rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Boston Celtics will face Philadelphia 76ers in it Td garden. For its part, the next meeting of Charlotte hornets will be against Oklahoma city thunder in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.