Boston Celtics want their next coach to be … black

Yes, it may sound like a joke, but it is not. Boston Celtics He did a very interesting redesign of his main floor, with Brad Stevens becoming President of Operations and vacating the coaching position.

From that precise moment, from the TD Garden they have begun to carry out a series of surveys to find Stevens’ replacement, and according to journalist Jake Fischer (Bleacher Report) one of the priorities to hire the new coach will reside in his skin color . They are looking for a black coach who can have more chemistry with the main part of the roster, more chemistry with Brown, Tatum, Smart, Walker …