Boston Celtics prevail 118-102 against Houston Rockets

04/03/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Boston Celtics took the victory at home against Houston Rockets by 118-102 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Dallas mavericks by 108-113, while the visitors also suffered an away loss with Brooklyn nets by 120-108, so after the game they added a total of four defeats in a row. After the game, Boston Celtics it is tied to games won with the play-off positions with 24 victories in 49 games played. For its part, Houston Rockets it would be left out of the play-off positions with 13 victories in 48 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 33-25. Later, during the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 19-19. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 52-44 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game, they had a maximum difference of 18 points (73-55) until concluding with a partial result of 30-26 and an overall result 82-70. Finally, during the last quarter the locals managed to distance themselves again in the light, they reached a difference of 24 points (113-89) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 36-32. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 118-102 in favor of the home team.

During the match they highlighted Jayson tatum and Jaylen brown for their participation in the game, after getting 26 points and nine rebounds and 22 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Christian wood and Avery bradley, with 19 points, three assists and 10 rebounds and 15 points, three assists and six rebounds respectively.

In the next clash of the competition, Boston Celtics will face Charlotte hornets in it Td garden. For its part, Houston Rockets will be measured with New Orleans Pelicans in it Toyota Center. Check the full NBA schedule.