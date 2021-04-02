Boston Celtics players fear the Coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine COVID-19 has become one of the most polarizing problems not only in the United States but also around the world, including the NBA.

It turns out that not even the teams in the NBA are immune to this much-debated topic, and recent reports have emerged that some gamers of the Boston Celtics they have refused to be vaccinated.

The general manager of the Celtics and president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, has spoken out on the issue, admitting that some of his players have not responded positively to the possibility of receiving the vaccine:

“I’ve talked to a handful,” Ainge said Thursday, speaking to 98.5’s Toucher & Rich, via Tom Westerholm of boston.com. “Most of them are getting it, yeah, eventually in the next few weeks here. But yeah, I think there will be at least one couple who won’t want to get it. “

This is not surprising considering that most people have their own opinions about the benefits and disadvantages of the vaccine. At the end of the day, it’s a human rights issue, so players can refuse to administer the vaccine.

It is worth noting that among the teams of the NBA, the Celtics They have been one of the teams that has been most devastated by COVID-19. Marcus Smart was one of the first players in the league to test positive. Jayson Tatum also had a fight against the dreaded virus, and the All-Star forward has since spoken about how he feels like he hasn’t fully healed.