Boston Celtics lose star Jaylen Brown for remainder of season

The team of Boston Celtics they lose their star Jaylen brown for the rest of the NBA season, with a terrible injury.

In a year marked by many injuries, the panorama of the NBA changed even more as the playoffs draw near next week. Jaylen brown of the Boston CelticsAn essential part of a team that has struggled all season, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.

The Celtics just lost to the Miami Heat on Sunday to drop to seventh place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, which puts them in the play-in round. Boston is 35-33 heading into Monday night’s action, two games behind the Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, who are 37-31 and tied for fifth in the East.

Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season after suffering a torn ligament in his left wrist, the Boston Celtics have announced. pic.twitter.com/y3wcYQi9sE – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2021

This turn of events with Jaylen brown makes it highly unlikely that Celtics They can catch up with the Heat or Hawks for No. 6 and an inning round escape. That is the main story related to Standing.

The other great story is that the No. 8 Charlotte Hornets, currently in position to face the Celtics in the play-in round, they would have a much better chance of beating Boston since Brown will not be available for that game.