Boston Celtics get bad news about Kemba Walker

The team of Boston Celtics, they will not have the player on the roster Kemba walker in game number 4 against Nets because of his injury on one knee.

Boston Celtics will not have Kemba walker on the court for the fourth game on Sunday night against the Brooklyn nets, supposedly SNY’s Ian Begley.

Walker is listed as questionable due to a bruise on the left knee bone, but the injury apparently he did not react well to practice on Sunday morning.

The point guard fought hard in the last game over Brooklyn. Walker he had just six points on 3 of 14 total shots and 0 of 7 from 3-point range. He also lost 5 balls in the game.

Walker he hasn’t been 100 percent on his shot in every series. He’s just 31.7% from the field goal and 3-for-17 from 3-point shots.

Tonight’s game is one of the most important of the series and that it will equalize the series or put it to law of a game to finish it in the NBA.