Boston Celtics defeated Portland Trail Blazers (115-116)

04/14/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Boston Celtics managed to win against Portland Trail Blazers away from 115-116 on a new NBA day. Previously, Portland Trail Blazers players suffered a home loss to Miami Heat 98-107, adding a total of four losses in a row in their last five games. For their part, the Boston Celtics defeated at home to Denver nuggets by 87-105, so after this result they accumulated five victories in a row. Boston Celtics, with this result, he is left with one of the places of access to the Play-off with 29 victories in 55 games played, while Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 54 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 12-0 run during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 38-30. Later, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-27. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-57 in the light.

The third quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 27-35 and 87-92 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter he cut distances Portland Trail BlazersIn fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-24. Finally, the clash ended with a final score of 115-116 for the visiting team players.

During the meeting, the interventions of Jayson tatum Y Kemba walker, who had 32 points, five assists and nine rebounds and 21 points, seven assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Damian Lillard Y Carmelo anthony for his actions in the game, with 28 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and 25 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Portland Trail Blazers will play against San antonio spurs in the At & t Center. For his part, the next opponent of Boston Celtics will be Los angeles lakers, with whom he will face in the Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.