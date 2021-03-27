Boston Celtics clinch victory over Milwaukee Bucks 114-122

03/27/2021 at 03:53 CET

Boston Celtics managed to win against Milwaukee bucks away by 114-122 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Boston Celtics by 121-119, while the visitors suffered an away loss with Milwaukee bucks by 121-119. After the game, Boston Celtics it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 22 victories in 45 games played. For its part, Milwaukee bucksAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 29 games won out of 44 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Boston Celtics, had a maximum difference of seven points (8-15) and concluded with a result of 26-32. After this, in the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks, which ended with a partial score of 29-28. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 55-60 in the light.

During the third quarter the visiting team distanced itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-1 and went on to win by 20 points (81-101) until it ended with a partial result of 34-43 (89-103). Finally, during the last quarter it also reduced differences Milwaukee bucksIn fact, the team achieved a partial 11-1 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-19, finishing in this way the clash with a final result of 114-122 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, they highlighted Jayson tatum and Marcus Smart for his contributions to the team, after getting 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds and 23 points, three assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris middleton, with 16 points, five assists and eight rebounds and 19 points, four assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning the next game Boston Celtics you will see the faces with Oklahoma city thunder in it Chesapeake Energy Arena, while the next opponent of Milwaukee bucks be New York Knicks, with which he will face in the Fiserv Forum. Check the full NBA schedule.