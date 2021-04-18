Boston Celtics clinch victory over Golden State Warriors 119-114

04/18/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Boston Celtics managed to win at home in front of Golden state warriors by 119-114 on a new NBA day. The locals come from beating away from home to Los angeles lakers by 113-121, so after this result they added a total of seven victories in a row, while the visitors also achieved the victory at home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 101-119. After the game, Boston Celtics get a place in the Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 57 played. For its part, Golden state warriors it would be left out of the play-off positions with 28 victories in 57 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the visitors were the main leaders on the track, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 partial in this quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (13-27) and finished with 24-33 . After this, during the second quarter the local team players managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 10-0 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 36- 33. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-66 on the counter.

In the third quarter there were several changes to the leader on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 29-23 and an 89-89 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-25. Finally, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 119-114 for the locals.

The victory of Boston Celtics was built on 44 points, three assists and 10 rebounds from Jayson tatum and the 26 points, three assists and eight rebounds of Kemba walker. The 47 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Stephen Curry and the 22 points and two rebounds of Andrew Wiggins they were not enough for Golden state warriors could win the game.

The next clash of Boston Celtics will be against Chicago Bulls in the Td garden, while Golden state warriors will face Philadelphia 76ers in the Wells Fargo Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.