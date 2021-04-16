Boston Celtics clinch victory against Los Angeles Lakers 113-121

04/16/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Boston Celtics managed to win in front of Los angeles lakers away from 113-121 on a new NBA day. Previously, Los Angeles Lakers players won on the road against Charlotte hornets 93-101, while the Boston Celtics also defeated at home to Portland Trail Blazers by 115-116, so after the match they added a total of six wins in a row. With this result, Boston Celtics It has 30 victories in 56 games played, which allows it to remain in the Play-off positions. For its part, Los angeles lakersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 34 victories in 56 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Boston Celtics players, in fact, they got a 14-2 run and went on to win by 14 points (4-18) until they finished with a result of 23-31. Later, during the second quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference and raised the difference to a maximum of 13 points (42-55) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-30. After this, the teams reached the break with a 48-61 in the electronic.

In the third quarter Los angeles lakers He cut distances in the light and finished with a partial result of 31-30 and a total of 79-91. Finally, during the last quarter the local team also reduced distances, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 24-2, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result from 34-30. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 113-121 for the visitors.

The victory of Boston Celtics was built on 40 points, three assists and nine rebounds from Jaylen brown and the 15 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Payton pritchard. The 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds of Talen Horton-Tucker and the 18 points, three assists and four rebounds of Marc Gasol they were not enough for Los angeles lakers won the match.

After winning the match, the next clash of Boston Celtics will be against Golden state warriors in the Td garden. For his part, in the next meeting, Los angeles lakers will face Utah Jazz in the Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.