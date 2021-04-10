Boston Celtics beat Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136

04/10/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Boston Celtics managed to prevail as a local against Minnesota Timberwolves by 145-136 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against New York Knicks 101-99 and after this result they achieved a streak of four wins in their last five games. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Indiana Pacers by 141-137 and after this result they accumulate a total of four defeats in their last five games. For now Boston Celtics would be left out of the Play-off positions with 27 victories in 53 games played, while Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 13 games won out of 53 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 25-39. After this, during the second quarter the local team players managed to get closer in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 32-27. After this, the players accumulated a total of 57-66 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Boston Celtics They cut distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 10-1 until concluding with a partial result of 35-31 and 92-97 in total. Finally, in the last quarter the locals managed to overcome the game until reaching the tie, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and had a maximum difference of 11 points (118-107), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-27, reaching the end of the quarter with a draw at 124-124, so it was necessary to wait until extra time to know the winner.

During extra time there were several movements on the scoreboard, finally managing to distance themselves and the fourth ended with a partial result 21-12, the final result of the match being 145-136 in favor of Boston Celtics in favor of the local team.

During the meeting, they highlighted Jayson tatum Y Marcus Smart for his contributions to the team, after getting 53 points, four assists and 10 rebounds and 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Karl-Anthony Towns Y D’Angelo Russell, with 30 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds and 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Boston Celtics will be against Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena, while the next opponent of Minnesota Timberwolves will be Chicago Bulls, with whom he will play in the Target Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.