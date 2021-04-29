Boss Boston Sings: Excellent! – Music News

Boss Boston Sings is a vocal event that you really can’t miss! Later we leave you all the information so that you can access the festival. We tell you all the details here in Music News! Clever?

Well, today we present you a wonderful staging. It’s called Boss Boston Sings, this music festival will be running on April 30, but not only that, but it will also run until Sunday, May 2.

The event will of course be virtual due to the contingency and pandemic that is currently being experienced, however we must be aware that this is how it should be. Some competitors from different universities will be showing up.

Actually Boss Boston Sings is a virtual event for obvious reasons where you can appreciate a cappella festival where it will be an international school competition that you will love.

Imagine all that technology can do for you! Take you to an international event to appreciate different talents!

Among the school competition is, “All Night Yahtzee” from the University of Florida, “In Full Color” from the University of Waterloo.

“On the Vox” from Berklee College of Music, “Radius” from Various Universities, and much more. So if you want to be part of these wonderful a cappella groups you just have to enter this page. https://www.eventbrite.es/e/virtual-event-boston-sings-boss-a-cappella-festival-2021-registration-142627487655?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1