One of the employees was the one who shared the moment on social networks being a sensation on the network



By: Web Writing

‘People For The American Way’, is a political organization in the USA, led by Lizet Ocampo, who went viral due to a fun moment he was a victim of during a video conference.

And is that during the transmission, the manager accidentally pressed a filter which did not know how to disable it, causing it to become Pope during the video call.

The amusing event was broadcast on social networks by Rachel, one of the employees, already obtaining more than 900,000 likes and 200,000 retweets.

“The good news is that my boss he won’t fire me. We talk at night and our team is still laughing, “said the user.

“Congratulations to your colleagues who have been able to follow the meeting. I could not” and “How can I do to try to become a potato in my next video conference? “were some of the comments that distinguished themselves in the publication.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can´t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk

– Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020