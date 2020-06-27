Tomislav Brkic, tennis player from Bosnia-Herzegovina who participated in the ‘Eastern European Championship’ tournament, held in Belgrade from June 15 to July 23, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports the regional news portal Sportklub.

Brkic told the aforementioned media that after being in Belgrade for two weeks he returned to the city of Mostar in Bosnia, where he underwent tests, since I wanted to go to a tournament in Italy where previous tests are required, and it was positive.

The 30-year-old tennis player, captain of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Davis Cup team, says the only symptoms he felt were tiredness and some irritation in his throat.

He added that he now feels “perfect” but continues in voluntary isolation at home.

Tournament organizer Serbian professional tennis player Janko Tipsarevic told Sportklub that as soon as he heard the news, he recommended that all participants take tests.

“I immediately told the others that my absolute recommendation is that you do tests. If someone wants to be tested or is not feeling well, we take them from the tournament to the outpatients for a Covid-19 analysis, “he said.

The first phase of the tournament is over and the men will not play in the next two weeks, while the women’s tournament starts on Monday, with 20 participants.

Test for all participants

Before moving on to the next phase of the men’s tournament, all participants will undergo Covid-19 tests, Tipsarevic said..

Sportklub claims that Andrej Rubljov, number 14 in world tennis, remains determined to come to Belgrade.

Tipsarevic said that the tournament organizers can guarantee safe conditions for the players, but that it also depends largely on themselves.

He pointed out as an example that from the tournament it is not possible to control if the players respect the precautionary measures if they decide to go out into the city after games.

Five Balkan tennis stars, including Serbian Novak Djokovic, who participated in a regional tournament hosted by the world’s best racket in Belgrade and Zadar (Croatia), tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend.