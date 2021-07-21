Bose Frames Alto and Rondo: now at a special price and with free crystals

In addition to protecting your eyesight, they allow you to listen to music and take calls through their built-in micro speakers.

BOSE launches a new promotion for its Bose Frames Rondo and Alto. Thanks to it, you can get any of these versions at a special price of 179 euros (before 229 euros) and, also, you will have optional gift glasses (valued between 25 and 35 euros) to easily change color or polarization when you want it.

In this way, if you decide on the Alto model, with square shapes and available in two sizes (S and M), you can choose between the “silver mirror” (polarized) and “gradient blue” (non-polarized) options. Meanwhile, if you opt for the Rondo model, with a rounded line and available in a single size, you will have the “rose gold mirror” (polarized) or the “gradient blue” lenses (non-polarized).

As light as it is resistant, they weigh only 45 grams and its frame has been made of nylon, while its hinges are made of stainless steel with a gold finish and its lenses offer great resistance to scratches and impacts.

Bose Open Ear Audio Technology

Recognized as one of the most innovative products of recent years by combining two needs in one, audio and vision, the Frames Alto and Rondo are glasses with a traditional appearance that, in addition to protecting the sight by up to 99% from UVA rays and UVB, integrate state-of-the-art acoustic technology capable of offering an immersive wireless audio experience. To do this, they have two miniature speakers located on their pins. Based on the company’s revolutionary Bose Open Ear Audio design, you can pay attention to your surroundings while listening to music.

In this sense, they offer a rich and surround sound that is reproduced through Bluetooth technology, without other people around them being able to hear anything. And it is that, its exclusive technology and the 16 mm micro-speakers integrated in the temples are capable of directing the audio only to the wearer of the glasses, minimizing the audio to the outside. They also integrate a matrix of two microphones capable of accurately capturing voice, which translates into the possibility of answering telephone calls and holding conversations with clarity and clarity.

Touch controls and head turn

Thanks to the integrated motion sensor and optimized capacitive touch controls, both models offer the most intuitive use. Thus, to adjust the volume, it is enough for the user to press the control designed for this purpose and turn his head, to the right to go up, and to the left to go down. They also have a button that allows you to play and pause the music, advance to the next track, return to the previous track, accept and end a call and reject it. And when you take them off, to turn them off you just have to turn them upside down. They will detect movement and turn off.

Similarly, it is possible to download the Bose Connect app to easily access multiple procedures, suggestions and customize the settings easily and quickly. The application also allows you to improve the experience with Frames sunglasses, by downloading software updates to activate new functions or activating the control through push-and-turn gestures.

Autonomy and extras

Both models are made of nylon with an IPX2 rating for water resistance, a material that makes them light and provides a battery life of up to 12 hours in standby mode or up to 3.5 hours when playing music in streaming. In addition, they are sold together with a case to protect them, a cloth cover to clean them and a USB type C charging cable to recharge them.

RRP Bose Frames Rondo and Alto plus gift crystals: 179 euros

